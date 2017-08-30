(No heading)

Newsvine

    Unidentified man recoveringfrom gunshot woundsOCALA - A man is recovering a bullet wounds to the wrist and back in a Tuesday shooting. Detectives from the Marion County Sheriff's Office are investigating.The man, whose name was not released, was listed in stable condition at a local hospital, sheriff's detectives said Wednesday.On Tuesday, officials said, Ocala police responded to a home on Southeast Sanchez Avenue in reference to a reported shooting. [...]

