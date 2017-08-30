Calendar of events for Aug. 30 and beyond

TODAYBNI Profit Makers: 7:30 a.m., Country Club of Ocala, 6823 SE 12th Circle, Ocala. Call 209-1068.Ocala Fort King Lions Club: 7:30 a.m., Silver Springs Restaurant, 5300 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Silver Springs. Call 843-6215.Fur restyling: Fur garments can be restyled into vests, jackets, teddy bears and more during an event 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Thursday at Lina Beth Fine Consignments, 2383 SW [...]