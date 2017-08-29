Newsvine

Man jailed in Ocala on Seminole County VOP charge

Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Tue Aug 29, 2017 2:08 PM
    A 54-year-old man who has been in and out of prison for various crimes, including criminal solicitation of first-degree murder, was arrested Monday for violating probation.A Marion County Sheriff's Office deputy went to the 5400 block of Northeast 35th Street looking for Carl Heinman and took him into custody. Heinman was booked at the Marion County Jail. At some point, he will be taken to Seminole County to face the violation charge.Heinman has served time for crimes [...]

