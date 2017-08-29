Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 5269 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Belleview PD seeks suspect in armed robbery

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:12 AM
    Discuss:

    BELLEVIEW - Belleview Police Department officers continue their search for a male who robbed an internet cafe Saturday night.Officials said the suspect entered the Fun Corner at 10907 S. U.S. 441 armed with a handgun and ordered several customers to get on the ground. The robber demanded money and, after he was given some cash, left the building. The robbery was reported at 10:15 p.m.Officers said the black male suspect was wearing black pants, a long-sleeve black shirt and [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor