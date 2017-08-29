Belleview PD seeks suspect in armed robbery

BELLEVIEW - Belleview Police Department officers continue their search for a male who robbed an internet cafe Saturday night.Officials said the suspect entered the Fun Corner at 10907 S. U.S. 441 armed with a handgun and ordered several customers to get on the ground. The robber demanded money and, after he was given some cash, left the building. The robbery was reported at 10:15 p.m.Officers said the black male suspect was wearing black pants, a long-sleeve black shirt and [...]