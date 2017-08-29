Newsvine

Stetson player collapses, dies during football practice

Seeded on Tue Aug 29, 2017 5:10 AM
    DELAND - A sophomore from Georgia collapsed and died during football practice at a Florida university.Stetson University officials said in a statement that 19-year-old Nicholas Adam Blakely collapsed during a Monday evening practice. The accounting major from Lawrenceville, Georgia, was the sidelines when he complained of not feeling well. He collapsed and was taken to Florida Hospital Deland, where he died.The statement said Coach Roger Hughes broke the news to his team [...]

