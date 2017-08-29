Community news and events for Aug. 29 and beyond

Downtown residential analysis discussionsLaurie Volk of Zimmerman/Volk Associates, Inc. will present an analysis of the five-year residential market potential for the Downtown Ocala Study Area at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Institute for Human and Machine Cognition, 15 SE Osceola Ave., Ocala. The report concludes that 530 to 655 rental and for-sale housing units can be supported within the study area. The topic also will be addressed during a City [...]