Governor hopefuls still agree on issues

Seeded by easyseek
Seeded on Mon Aug 28, 2017 3:14 PM
    WEST PALM BEACH - Despite the moderator's polite prodding, the three leading Democratic candidates for Florida governor expressed few differences Monday on their main issues in next year's election - education, jobs and the economy.Former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and Orlando businessman Chris King also agreed on what should happen to Confederate monuments on government property - they should be moved to museums where they could be put [...]

