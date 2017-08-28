President Donald Trump's personal lawyer acknowledged Monday that the president's company pursued a Trump Tower in Moscow during the Republican primary, but that the plan was abandoned "for a variety of business reasons." He said that at one point he sent an email to the spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin about approvals from the Russian government.
Lawyer says Trump Tower in Russia considered during campaign
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Aug 28, 2017 2:08 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment