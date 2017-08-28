Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 5235 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Lawyer says Trump Tower in Russia considered during campaign

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Mon Aug 28, 2017 2:08 PM
    Discuss:

    President Donald Trump's personal lawyer acknowledged Monday that the president's company pursued a Trump Tower in Moscow during the Republican primary, but that the plan was abandoned "for a variety of business reasons." He said that at one point he sent an email to the spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin about approvals from the Russian government.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor