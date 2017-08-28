MCSO investigates case of cyber stalking

The Marion County Sheriff's Office began looking into a case of cyber stalking over the weekend.A woman from Ocala told deputies that she met a man from Gainesville on the dating website "Plenty of Fish." She said she ignored the man's texts and he replied that he "knew her cell phone serial number and PIN number," the MCSO report states.The man "deactivated her phone and deleted her account with 'Straight Talk' and hacked into her Facebook and Gmail accounts and messaged the [...]