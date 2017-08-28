Storms and showers expected again this week

Scattered showers and storms are expected each day this week, and daily highs are expected to range from the high 80s to low 90s, according to the National Weather Service.While strong thunderstorms are possible, only small chances of rain are forecast for the middle part of the week.On Monday, with the chance of precipitation forecast to be 70 percent, showers and thunderstorms are likely. Skies, meanwhile, are expected to be mostly cloudy, and the high should be near 86 [...]