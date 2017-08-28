Lend a Hand: Volunteer opportunities

NEW APPEALSt. Mark's United Methodist Church, 1839 NE 8th Ave., Ocala, is seeking volunteers/teams to help pack 10,000 meals for the Rise against Hunger event from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 1. This is part of the Plentiful Harvest Fall Festival weekend at the church and supports the ministries of St. Mark's and Open Arms Village. Call 622-4475.ONGOING NEEDSBrothers Keeper: Looking for volunteers to assist in thrift store [...]