Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 5223 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Lend a Hand: Volunteer opportunities

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Mon Aug 28, 2017 10:16 AM
    Discuss:

    NEW APPEALSt. Mark's United Methodist Church, 1839 NE 8th Ave., Ocala, is seeking volunteers/teams to help pack 10,000 meals for the Rise against Hunger event from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 1. This is part of the Plentiful Harvest Fall Festival weekend at the church and supports the ministries of St. Mark's and Open Arms Village. Call 622-4475.ONGOING NEEDSBrothers Keeper: Looking for volunteers to assist in thrift store [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor