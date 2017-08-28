Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 5223 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Charitable events and fundraisers

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Mon Aug 28, 2017 10:16 AM
    Discuss:

    THIS WEEKU.N.I.T.Y. Group Services, Inc.'s Clothing Closet: People in need of free clothing can make an appointment on Tuesdays and Sundays for U.N.I.T.Y. Group Services' Clothing Closet, 7 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Suite 102, Ocala. Call (800) 910-3574 or email unitygroupservices@gmail.com. Donations welcome; may qualify for tax credit.Food drive: Through August, Kindred Hospice Ocala, 1320 SE 25th Loop, Suite 101, Ocala. [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor