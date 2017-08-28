Charitable events and fundraisers

THIS WEEKU.N.I.T.Y. Group Services, Inc.'s Clothing Closet: People in need of free clothing can make an appointment on Tuesdays and Sundays for U.N.I.T.Y. Group Services' Clothing Closet, 7 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Suite 102, Ocala. Call (800) 910-3574 or email unitygroupservices@gmail.com. Donations welcome; may qualify for tax credit.Food drive: Through August, Kindred Hospice Ocala, 1320 SE 25th Loop, Suite 101, Ocala. [...]