Apple is planning to add a number of new exercises to its Apple Watch Workouts app this fall, according to new icons and titles uncovered in the latest iOS 11 beta. Activities will include the addition of badminton, barre, baseball, bowling, boxing climbing, core training, cricket, curling, dance, equestrian sports, fencing, fishing, flexibility, functional training, []

(via Cult of Mac - Tech and culture through an Apple lens)