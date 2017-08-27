Ron and Phyllis Ewers have a bright red, fully restored 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air that has the classic 1950s look paired with late model high performance.THE RIDE: The Ewers found the '57 two-door Chevy in "show car condition" in 1991 at the Turkey Rod Run car show held annually at Daytona International Speedway.Ron Ewers said the Bel-Air was sent to restorer Allan Bergman in Massachusetts in 2003 for an 18-month "ground up" rebuild and modernization, with [...]
Readers' Ride: Couple's '57 Bel Air is a classic
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sun Aug 27, 2017 4:08 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment