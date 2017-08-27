Calendar of events for Aug. 27 and beyond

TODAYFarmstead Weekend: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Crones' Cradle Conserve, 6411 NE 217th Place, Citra. Call 595-3377 or visit cronescradleconserve.org. Tour a working vegetable and herb farm. No pets or tobacco.Pack Walk: 10 a.m., Silver Springs State Park, 5656 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala.$5 per person or $8 per carload. Call 236-7156 or email nicky.aiken@dep.state.fl.us. Take a walk through nature trails with a shelter dog to provide [...]