Local SERT team plans to offer aid in Texas

Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Fri Aug 25, 2017 1:04 PM
    The Night Runners Mobile Crisis Services and Disaster Response non-profit, a State Emergency Response Team, plans to deploy to Texas to aid in efforts related to Hurricane Harvey.The agency is based in Citra and Ocala. According to Rev. Gilbert and Evelyn Abrueo, "We will be partnering with His Compassion Ministries, a large, local and well-established food pantry and emergency services provider in Ocala." They plan to deploy a mobile aftermath support hub, which includes a command [...]

