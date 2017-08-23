Newsvine

Interstate 75 northbound in Wildwood closed after dump truck strikes overpass

    WILDWOOD Interstate 75 was closed Wednesday morning when a dump truck driver struck an overpass on the interstate with the raised bed of his truck.According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Robert Givens, 60, of Wildwood, was heading north on I-75 in the center lane with the bed raised. As he drove under the County Road 514 overpass, the raised bed struck the overpass. Givens was flown to Ocala Regional Medical Center with what troopers described as serious injuries.The [...]

