Three-county chase ends in suspect's apprehension

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Wed Aug 23, 2017 8:16 AM
    LEESBURG - A man who robbed a store and led sheriff's deputies on a three-county chase that ended with him bitten by a Lake County K-9 was arrested Tuesday night.Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies said a man wearing a mask and armed with a firearm entered the S&B Cost Cutter store at 8665 S. Magnolia Ave demanding money. During the hold-up, officials said the gunman fired a shot in the store, but no one was injured or hurt.After receiving the cash, [...]

