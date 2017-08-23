Newsvine

Update: Missing woman is found

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Wed Aug 23, 2017 6:12 AM
    (Updated 7:34 a.m. Wednesday) The Sheriff's Office reports that Maxine M. Davis has been found and is safe.Woman considered missing and endangered(Original article) The Marion County Sheriff's Office issued a missing and endangered alert on Tuesday for Maxine M. Davis, 61.Davis was last seen by family members on Friday at 2851 NE 7th St., Ocala. She drove away in her white four-door Toyota Camry, bearing Florida plate IGW-E59. Her family has not seen or [...]

