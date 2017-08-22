Newsvine

Reddick convenience store clerks robbed of cash

    REDDICK - A convenience store was robbed by two males who escaped with cash early Tuesday.Clerks at the Circle K at 17980 N. U.S. 441 in Reddick told deputies from the Marion County Sheriff's Office that two males came in the store and demanded cash. As one of the clerks was removing cash from a drawer, said one of the males, armed with a handgun, pushed her because she was not moving fast enough.The robbers ordered the clerks to get on the floor before they ran from the [...]

