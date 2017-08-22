Injured cyclist remains hospitalized

A motorcyclist injured in a two-vehicle wreck Monday night remains hospitalized.An Ocala Regional Medical Center spokesperson said Tuesday that Warren Holzhauser, 70, was listed in serious condition.Ocala police said Holzhauser was traveling south on Northeast 25th Avenue, approaching Northeast 14th Street, at 8:36 p.m. A GMC pickup truck heading north on the avenue had the green arrow and was making a left turn to go west on 14th Street. Officers said the motorcyclist ran the [...]