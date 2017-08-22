Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 5104 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Injured cyclist remains hospitalized

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Tue Aug 22, 2017 6:08 PM
    Discuss:

    A motorcyclist injured in a two-vehicle wreck Monday night remains hospitalized.An Ocala Regional Medical Center spokesperson said Tuesday that Warren Holzhauser, 70, was listed in serious condition.Ocala police said Holzhauser was traveling south on Northeast 25th Avenue, approaching Northeast 14th Street, at 8:36 p.m. A GMC pickup truck heading north on the avenue had the green arrow and was making a left turn to go west on 14th Street. Officers said the motorcyclist ran the [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor