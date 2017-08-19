Newsvine

Tickets for 50s Fashion Show available

    Tickets for the 50s Fashion Show on Aug. 27 at the Livestock Pavilion can be purchased at the Ocala Police Department'srecords office at 402 S. Pine Ave.Tickets are $30. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.Lunch at the event, which is expected to have special guest appearances and drawings, starts at 1 p.m., and the show begins at 2 p.m. Officials encourage patrons to wear 1950s clothing.For more information, call 369-7019. [...]

