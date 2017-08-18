PENSACOLA - Officials are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl at a Florida day care.Escambia County Sheriff's Office spokesman Maj. Andrew Hobbs tells The Pensacola News Journal that the child may have been left in a vehicle owned by In His Arms Christian Academy in Ensley on Friday.Hobbs says the girl was [...]
Officials: 3-year-old girl dies at Florida day care
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Aug 18, 2017 4:04 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment