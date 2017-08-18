Calendar of events for Aug. 18 and beyond

TODAYAquatic Plant Control on Lake Rousseau: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Call 726-8622. Part of Withlacoochee River and of Citrus, Levy and Marion counties; invasive hydrilla treated only in boat trails; water lettuce and water hyacinth treated throughout lake; no restrictions on aquatic recreational activities; seven-day restriction on using water from treated areas for drinking or animal consumption.Marion Oaks [...]