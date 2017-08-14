Third arrest made in Williston homicide

Levy County sheriff's detectives have arrested three people in connection with an Aug. 4 home invasion killing in Williston, according to a social media post.Steven Demar Stacy, 34, of Williston, aided Jalen Keyshawn Days and Andrew Lee Robinson in disposing of weapons used in the invasion and shooting, including a murder weapon, deputies reported on Facebook.Stacy is charged with being an accessory after the fact and was held without bond in the Levy County Jail.James [...]