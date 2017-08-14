Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 4893 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Third arrest made in Williston homicide

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Mon Aug 14, 2017 4:08 PM
    Discuss:

    Levy County sheriff's detectives have arrested three people in connection with an Aug. 4 home invasion killing in Williston, according to a social media post.Steven Demar Stacy, 34, of Williston, aided Jalen Keyshawn Days and Andrew Lee Robinson in disposing of weapons used in the invasion and shooting, including a murder weapon, deputies reported on Facebook.Stacy is charged with being an accessory after the fact and was held without bond in the Levy County Jail.James [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor