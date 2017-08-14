Well before Oregon legalized marijuana, its verdant, wet forests made it an ideal place for growing the drug, which often ended up being funneled out of the state for big money. Now, officials suspect pot grown legally in Oregon and other states is also being smuggled out, and the trafficking is putting America's multibillion-dollar marijuana industry at risk.
Marijuana states try to curb smuggling, avert US crackdown
