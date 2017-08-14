Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 4875 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Tropical Depression to dump plenty of rain this week

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Mon Aug 14, 2017 10:16 AM
    Discuss:

    Tropical Depression 8 is expected to pass several hundred miles east of Jacksonville early this week, which will mean scattered to numerous storms for the Ocala area, according to the National Weather Service.Locally, heavy rainfall is expected, while strong storms with gusty winds and excessive lightning will be possible. Daily highs are expected to range in low 90s.On Monday, with a 50 percent chance of precipitation, showers and thunderstorms are likely today. Otherwise, [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor