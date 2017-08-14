Tropical Depression to dump plenty of rain this week

Tropical Depression 8 is expected to pass several hundred miles east of Jacksonville early this week, which will mean scattered to numerous storms for the Ocala area, according to the National Weather Service.Locally, heavy rainfall is expected, while strong storms with gusty winds and excessive lightning will be possible. Daily highs are expected to range in low 90s.On Monday, with a 50 percent chance of precipitation, showers and thunderstorms are likely today. Otherwise, [...]