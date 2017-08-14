Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 4869 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

SUV carrying barbecue grill explodes when woman lights up

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Mon Aug 14, 2017 5:10 AM
    Discuss:

    ORLANDO - A Florida woman sparked an explosion of a propane barbecue grill being transported in her SUV when police say she lit up a cigarette.Orlando police Lt. Cindy Lane tells news outlets that the grill was turned on and the propane tank was open in the back of the red Kia Sorento as she left a barbecue at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on Sunday afternoon.Lane says the woman and her husband were burned and their sports utility vehicle was severely damaged. [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor