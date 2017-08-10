TODAYGOVERNMENT MEETINGSMarion County Development Review: 8:30 a.m., Office of County Engineer, 412 SE 25th Ave., Ocala. Visit 671-8686.Ocala Recreation Commission: 4:30 p.m., Recreation and Parks Administration, 828 NE Eighth Ave., Ocala. Call 368-5550.City of Ocala Municipal Code Enforcement Board: 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 110 SE Watula Ave. [...]
Calendar of events for Aug. 10 and beyond
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Aug 9, 2017 9:44 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment