TODAYGOVERNMENT MEETINGS* Marion County Code Enforcement Board: 9 a.m., Growth Management Training room, 2710 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala. Call 671-8900.Navy bombing training (inert): 4:15-6:15 p.m., Pinecastle Range, Ocala National Forest. For noise complaints, call 1-800-874-5059.Road closure: West side of Southeast 92nd Place Road at intersection of Southeast 58th Avenue. [...]
Calendar of events for Aug. 9 and beyond
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Aug 8, 2017 9:34 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment