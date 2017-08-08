Newsvine

3 vacationers arrested in killing of a Florida man

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Tue Aug 8, 2017 5:06 AM
    POINCIANA - Two men and a juvenile who were vacationing from South Carolina are accused of fatally shooting a Florida man.News outlets report 19-year-old Marcus Junior Delucien, 20-year-old Raekwon Davante Richardson and a 17-year-old were recently arrested. Delucien and Richardson were arrested in Summerville, South Carolina. The three are each charged with second-degree murder in the July 15 death of 23-year-old Yassine El-Hamzaoui.Osceola County Sheriff's Office Capt. [...]

