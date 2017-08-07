Newsvine

Fort Lauderdale police: 1 person dies after struggle with officers

Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Mon Aug 7, 2017 6:10 AM
    FORT LAUDERDALE - Authorities in Florida say a person whom officers were trying to take into custody has died after a brief struggle with police.News outlets report Fort Lauderdale police officers working at an event at Carter Park were alerted to a person who was exhibiting abnormal behavior about 4:30 p.m. Saturday.Police spokeswoman police spokeswoman Casey Liening says police later found the individual in the middle of traffic. Liening says officers tried to take the [...]

