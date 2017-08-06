Ocala man dies in apartment fire

One man is dead after his apartment caught on fire Sunday evening.Ocala Fire Rescue received a call at 3:11 p.m. abouta residential structure fireand nine units responded to the scene, said Ashley Lopez with Fire Rescue. The fire occurred in a two-story house that contains six apartments in the 900 block of Northeast 2nd Street. The man's apartment was on the lower floor in the back.When units arrived on scene, firefighters saw light smoke coming from the exterior. [...]