50s Fashion Show planned for Aug. 27

    Tickets for the 50s Fashion Show on Aug. 27 at the Livestock Pavilion can be purchased at the Ocala Police Department's front office at 402 S. Pine Ave.The front office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the ticket price is $30.Lunch at the event, which is expected to have special guest appearances and drawings, starts at 1 p.m. and the show begins at 2 p.m. Officials encourage patrons to wear 1950s clothing.For more information call 401-2771.

