August 4, 2008: Steve Jobs acknowledges Apple's mistakes in launching MobileMe, Apple's failed precursor to iCloud. In an email sent to Apple employees, Jobs writes that, It was a mistake to launch MobileMe at the same time as iPhone 3G, iPhone 2.0 software and the App Store.We all had more than enough to do, and []

