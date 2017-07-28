Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 4504 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Ocala church group serves in ministry in Atlanta

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Fri Jul 28, 2017 12:26 PM
    Discuss:

    A statement on the website for Saint Paul's United Methodist Church in Ocala, says "Whether it is feeding people who are hungry, giving hope to the hopeless or voice to the voiceless, faith is not just for our own benefit but is supposed to be for the whole world."A mission team from the church recently put their faith in action by feeding the hungry and ministering to the hopeless in Atlanta, Georgia.The Star-Banner worked with the Rev. Josh Headen, St. Paul's minister [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor