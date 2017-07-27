Newsvine

Scott targets Venezuela investments

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Thu Jul 27, 2017 6:34 PM
    TALLAHASSEE - A state agency overseen by the governor and two cabinet members would be prohibited from doing business with any outfit tied to the Maduro regime in Venezuela, under a proposal released Thursday by Gov. Rick Scott.Scott's anti-investing outline for the Florida State Board of Administration, which doesn't currently have any such investments, coincides with international efforts aimed at putting pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to cancel a [...]

