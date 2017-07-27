Newsvine

Classic car, truck and guns reported stolen

    SUMMERFIELD - Two vehicles, one of them a classic, and guns, were reported stolen to the Marion County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.Taken from the home off County Road 42 was a 1997 Dodge rollback tow truck, a 1968 Plymouth GTX convertible, a 12-guage shotgun, a 20-guage shotgun and a .380-caliber handgun.Anyone with information can call the MCSO at 732-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 368-7867, text a tip to 274637 or visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.- Austin L. [...]

