Calendar of events for July 23 and beyond

TODAYCollection of supplies: Sacred Fire Ministries, 12226 U.S. 301, Belleview. Visit sacredfireministries.com. Hope to collect enough school supplies for 150 students for Back to School Splash on Aug. 2.LifeSouth bloodmobile: Call 622-3544.New Covenant Ministry Baptist Church, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 606 SW Broadway St., OcalaWings of Faith Fellowship, 9 a.m.-1 [...]