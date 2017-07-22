Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 4344 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

FHP reports fatal crash Saturday in NW Marion

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Sat Jul 22, 2017 7:08 PM
    Discuss:

    MARION COUNTY - Initial reports from the Florida Highway Patrol indicate a traffic crash in northwest Marion County took the life of one person Saturday afternoon.FHP Troop B Public Affairs Officer Patrick Riordan in Lake City said in an email that the crash involved a Mitsubishi and a GMC.A passenger in one of the vehicles did not survive after being transported to the hospital," the email said.The FHP Live Traffic Crash and Road Condition website at www. [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor