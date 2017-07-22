MCSO seeks stolen '04 Pontiac Vibe tied to home invasion

The Marion County Sheriff 's Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a gray 2004Pontiac Vibe reportedly stolen during an early morning home invasion.The Pontiac has Florida license plate M858GK.According to MCSO Capt. Mark Kelly, a man entered the home, in the 8000 block of Southeast 3rd Court, at approximately 3:30 a.m.Kelly said two elderly occupants of the home sustained non-life-threatening injuries and items were taken from the home before the [...]