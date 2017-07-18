Police beat: Burglary in Umatilla; ag bat in the Shores

Burglary reportedat landscape firmUMATILLA - A Honda four-wheeler and commercial lawn equipment were stolen from a landscape firm over the weekend, with the total loss put at nearly $8,000, according to a report from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.The report indicates a 2016 Honda four-wheeler, valued at $7,000, was stolen from a shed, along with an Echo chainsaw, Echo backpack blower and a partially filled 5-gallon gas [...]