4-year-old boy run over, injured by truck on beach

ORMOND BEACH - A 4-year-old boy was run over on the beach Sunday afternoon by a truck that was leaving after the beach was closed to traffic due to high tide, officials with the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue said.The driver of the truck was 19-year-old Aaron Hagstrom of Sanford, Ocean Rescue Capt. Tammy Marris said.Initial investigations reveal that Hagstrom was not at fault, Marris said.Marris said the incident occurred around 3 p.m. at 900 South A1A [...]