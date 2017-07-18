Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 4187 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

4-year-old boy run over, injured by truck on beach

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Tue Jul 18, 2017 7:12 AM
    Discuss:

    ORMOND BEACH - A 4-year-old boy was run over on the beach Sunday afternoon by a truck that was leaving after the beach was closed to traffic due to high tide, officials with the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue said.The driver of the truck was 19-year-old Aaron Hagstrom of Sanford, Ocean Rescue Capt. Tammy Marris said.Initial investigations reveal that Hagstrom was not at fault, Marris said.Marris said the incident occurred around 3 p.m. at 900 South A1A [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor