Update: Missing Archer girl found safe

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office announced at around 12:30 p.m. Friday that the missing girl Nakyia Bennett has been found and is safe.The ASO and Florida Department of Law Enforcement had issued a Missing Child Alert for her Friday morning. The 14-year-old Archer girl had been missing since early Thursday morning and Alachua County sheriff's deputies were concerned for her safety.They were asking anyone who might know the whereabouts of the girl call ASO. The Sheriff's [...]