Community news and events for July 14 and beyond

Back to schoolA Back to School Give Away of clothes, backpacks, school supplies and more will be held 8-10 a.m. Saturday at Community Harvest Baptist Church, 14915 SE 36th Ave., Summerfield. Parent or guardian must be present. Call 454-4030.Salt Springs eventsThe Salt Springs Civic Association will host a community potluck dinner and meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the community center at 25050 E. County Road 316, Salt Springs. Marion County [...]