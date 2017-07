Apple Park is a physical manifestation of Steve Jobs' undying hubris, a monument to fussy perfectionism that's as crazy as hisNeXT Computer, the not-entirely-successful computer Jobs launched after being booted out of Apple in 1985. That's the premise of a new op-ed published onBloombergtoday, drawing parallels between the new Apple campus and one of Steve []

(via Cult of Mac - Tech and culture through an Apple lens)