Community news and events for July 7 and beyond

TODAYOpen house: Meet Marion County's new Building Safety Director Jeffrey Camden, 8 a.m., Growth Services Training Room, 2710 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala. Free. Call 438-2400 or email building@marioncountyfl.org.Walk to the Hits!: 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Marion Oaks Community Center, 294 Marion Oaks Lane, Ocala. Free. Call 438-2830.Quilt group: Belleview Busy Bees, 9 a.m., Memorial Baptist Church, [...]