MIAMI - The American Civil Liberties Union says in a federal lawsuit that Miami-Dade County is violating the Constitution by detaining people without a warrant to comply with Trump administration immigration policies.ACLU and other attorneys filed the lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of a Honduran-born U.S. citizen who was held in jail without charges because an immigration officer had requested deportation proceedings.Garland Creedle was arrested March 12 in a case of [...]
Federal lawsuit slams Trump-influenced immigrant detentions in Miami
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Jul 6, 2017 8:12 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment