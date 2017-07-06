Newsvine

Climate lab explosion reported at Eglin Air Force Base

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Thu Jul 6, 2017 8:12 AM
    PENSACOLA - A lab explosion at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida led to some brief evacuations and a base lockdown, but no injuries have been reported. The base is now operating normally.Eglin officials said on their Twitter account that the explosion happened Wednesday morning at the McKinley Climatic Lab near where methyl chloride was present. Officials said smoke produced by the explosion didn't contain the gas, which was once widely used as a refrigerant and can cause severe [...]

