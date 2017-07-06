SW Florida man dies following Levy County crash

A Fort Myers man died and a woman was injured in a traffic crash Monday on U.S. 19 in Levy County.Cory James Kuehn, 27, was driving a 1999 Isuzu Rodeo and, for unknown reasons, left the roadway, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release. The car rotated to the left and overturned multiple times before stopping on the highway's shoulder.Both Kuehn and his passenger, 26-year-old Sara Rivera, also of Fort Myers, were thrown from the vehicle while it was overturning. [...]